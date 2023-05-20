Central track and field team merits nine entries for NCAA outdoor meet

PELLA — Eight members of the Central College track and field teams will be in seven events at the upcoming 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The national meet is to be held in Rochester, New York next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Caroline McMartin (junior Pella) is the No. 3 qualifier (10 minutes, 32.58 seconds) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and Megan Johnson (junior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS) is No. 6 (10:38.03) in the same event. McMartin will double in the 5,000-meter run as the No. 12 qualifier (16:50.17).

Caleb Silver (senior, Conrad, BCLUW HS) is Central’s highest-rated men’s qualifier, coming in No. 8 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:57.55). Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) is the No. 9 entry in the decathlon (6,587 points) while teammate Reid Pakkebier (sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy HS) is No. 20 (6,402 points). Theo Baldus (fifth year, St. Ansgar) enters with the No. 17 effort in the discus throw (167 feet, 3 inches). Adam Sylvia (senior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) is the No. 19 entry in the 1,500 meters (3:47.67) and Noah Jorgenson (junior, Sidney) is No. 20 in the 800-meter run (1:50.42)

A full preview of the meet will be released early next week.