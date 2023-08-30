Central topples Coe in triathlon dual

PELLA — In its first competition of the spring, the Central College triathlon team had a stellar outing on its home course with a clean sweep of the top four individual finishes.

The two programs competed in a shortened triathlon and in a time trial format for part of the meet to get a first competition under their belts. The seven athletes swam together for 600 meters in Roberts Creek near Lake Red Rock. Then they had a rolling start for a 15-kilometer bike and 3.5-kilometer run. No team scores were kept.

Freshman Addie Smith (Monmouth, Ill., Monmouth-Roseville HS) was the top finisher in 58 minutes and 20 seconds after winning the swim (11:15) and bike (29:07) portions of the day.

“She competed almost exactly how I thought she would,” coach Jennie Hedrick-Rozenberg said. “I didn’t know she would feel as sore coming off the bike as she said she was, but I was not surprised where she finished amongst the team.”

Sophomores Grace Benson (Newton) and Luci Laidlaw (Pella) were second and third in 59:26 and 59:42, respectively. Laidlaw had the fastest run of any competitor (16:50).

“Luci swam almost three minutes faster than she did on this same course last year,” Hedrick-Rozenberg said. “Grace had a strong bike and a strong run. She helped push everyone.”

Balancing her triathlon training with soccer practice for the Dutch women’s soccer team, Taylor Jones (sophomore, Knoxville) was fourth in 1:01.10.

“She was really sore this week,” Hedrick-Rozenberg said. “She performed better than I thought she would based on how sore she’s been.”

Central will go to a triathlon with full transitions next Saturday in East Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Rhoads McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon hosted by Calvin University (Mich.).

