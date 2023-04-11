Central pulls off softball sweep at Simpson

PELLA—Freshman pitcher Emma Beck (Holland, Grundy Center HS) posted a career-high 11 strikeouts and none was bigger than the one that nailed down a wild 8-7 victory and a Central College softball doubleheader sweep at Simpson College Tuesday.

The No. 21 Dutch (22-4 overall, 3-1 American Rivers) were 4-2 winners in the opener.

Beck (6-0), who started the second game but was lifted after giving up a two-out run in the second inning, returned in a lengthy third inning that saw a 5-1 Central lead vaporize. Beck yielded the tying two-run hit but fanned three batters in the fourth inning and held Simpson (18-10 overall, 1-5 conference) scoreless until the seventh inning. Central broke a 5-5 tie with a three-run fifth inning before Simpson clawed back with a pair of runs in the seventh and had the potential tying run at third base when Beck got a called third strike to end the game.

“That was big,” coach George Wares said.

Beck pitched 6.1 innings overall, giving up one earned run on six hits with five walks.

Morgan Schaben (senior, Portsmouth, Harlan HS), who sparkled in a relief role in the opener, was charged with three earned runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings in the nightcap.

Central was outhit 8-6 but took advantage of five Simpson errors.

Pitcher Sydni Huisman (senior, Treynor) improved to 12-2 in the opener, going 4.2 innings. She allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Schaben tossed 2.1 innings of hitless relief for her fourth save.

“All three pitchers gave us some really good stuff today,” Wares said. “Sydni was solid in the first game and then Morgan (Schaben) was phenomenal, getting seven straight outs. And then Beck had an issue or two that we just couldn’t get it corrected, so we decided to go with Morgan and that gave (Beck) some time to work on it. We asked her if she was ready to come back. She said she was and she was really good.”

Second baseman Haley Bach (sophomore, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) remained the offensive spark at the top of the lineup, reaching base six times. She had three hits in the opener, including her seventh double, and drew three walks in the second game. Her season batting average sits at a sizzling .469.

Center fielder Emma Johnson (senior, Davenport, Assumption Catholic HS) had four hits on the day while designated player Emma Lenox (sophomore, Fremont, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont HS) had three, including her second double of the season. The Dutch outhit Simpson 10-5 in the opener.

Central committed two errors in the second game but Wares liked his team’s defensive effort for the day.

“Simpson hit the ball hard at times but we made some plays,” he said.

Central is home Saturday for a conference doubleheader with the University of Dubuque at 2 p.m. at the A.N. Kuyper Athletics Complex softball field. Dubuque is 8-18 overall and 2-4 in conference play after dropping a home doubleheader against Wartburg College Tuesday, 4-3 and 3-2. Saturday’s games will be broadcast on KRLS-FM radio (92.1) with Trevor Castle calling the action. A video webcast of the games and live stats will also be available through the Central athletics website.

Dubuque has caught Wares’ attention as Central prepares for yet another challenging conference twinbill.

“Dubuque’s scores were close today, they played Coe really tough and they swept Nebraska Wesleyan,” Wares said. “So the league is what it is but it’s a lot better being 3-1 than 2-2.”

National championship anniversary—Members of Central’s fourth NCAA Division III softball championship team, the 2003 squad, will be honored between games Saturday as the 20th anniversary of that title is celebrated. The Dutch finished 41-5-1 that year, flying to Tacoma, Washington for an intense NCAA Division III regional at Pacific Lutheran before journeying to Salem, Virginia for the finals. Central came through the loser’s bracket, capturing the title game on the memorable “Salem Slam” by Kris Hughes.



Division III Week—As part of this week’s Division III week activities, Central’s Student-Athletic Advisory Committee is sponsoring a canned food drive. Donations, including peanut butter, soups, canned fruit and cereal, will be accepted at Saturday’s games. All donations will go to the Pella Food Shelf.