Central notches first home men’s basketball win

PELLA—A determined defensive effort resulted in the season’s first home-court victory for the Central College men’s basketball team Saturday, 76-52 over Northland College (Wis.).

Guard Kade Terrell (senior, Montrose, Colo.) was inserted into the starting lineup and sparked the Dutch with a game-high 14 points and five rebounds.

“He can score,” coach Craig Douma said. “He’s being a senior leader. He’s playing well right now and it’s fun to see that.”

Central (3-4) limited Northland (0-7) to 32.3% shooting from the field and a 2-for-17 night from 3-point range (11.1%). The Dutch shot 49.1%.

“We really defended tonight,” coach Craig Douma said.

Central also held a 43-39 rebounding advantage and took advantage of 33 free-throw opportunities. But turnovers continue to be an issue as the Dutch had 19.

“We had a lot of fast-break turnovers where we were just trying to do too much instead of just playing basketball,” Douma said. “We’re still trying to figure things out offensively.”

Forward Kole Tupa (sophomore, Center Point, Center Point-Urbana HS) had 12 points and six boards while forward Caden Mauck (5th-year, Kansas City, Mo., Blue Springs South HS) had 11 points.

Douma said the win added to a celebratory mood for Central fans, coming a few hours after the Dutch football team’s thrilling 30-28 NCAA Division III playoff victory over Wheaton College (Ill.) at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

“It was a great day for the Dutch,” he said. “We, as a basketball program, are very happy and proud of what the football team is doing.”

Central opens American Rivers play at home Wednesday against perennial power Nebraska Wesleyan University. The Prairie Wolves are 4-3 after a 76-73 home-court win Saturday against East Texas Baptist University.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium and is part of a women’s-men’s doubleheader, with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m.