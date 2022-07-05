Central College Recognized for Communications, Admission Initiative

PELLA, IA (07/05/2022) Central College received silver recognition in the Council for Advancement and Support of Education’s annual Circle of Excellence awards. The national higher education group recognized Central for its work on student recruitment publications.

Central designed a suite of viewbooks to educate prospective students and their families on various aspects of the Central experience. The viewbooks are sent to specific audiences on a cyclical annual basis. Viewbook categories included athletics, family, financial aid, leadership and transfer.

The judges wrote, “Good effort went into creating multiple, targeted publications for prospects. Financial aid piece contains rich, actionable content that will surely connect with budget-minded students.”

The award application included data showing that national undergraduate enrollment sank by 3.2% for the Fall 2021 semester, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center as reported by Higher Ed Dive. However, Central experienced no dip in enrollment and, in fact, enjoyed a modest increase despite national trends and a global pandemic.

“Central’s use of industry research, strong branding and in-house resources allowed the college to create a suite of educational viewbooks to give prospective students and their families an inside look at various aspects of life at Central,” says Denise Lamphier, executive director of communications and marketing. “This award affirms our strategies to build enrollment.”

CASE’s Circle of Excellence Awards are the premier recognition program for educational advancement. These peer-selected and adjudicated awards honor colleges, universities, and schools worldwide whose talented staff have advanced their organizations with resourcefulness and ingenuity. In 2022, CASE received more than 4,500 entries from 636 institutions in nearly 30 countries. Of those, volunteer judges 626 exemplary entries for bronze, silver, gold, or Grand Gold recognition.

