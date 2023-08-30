Centerville Visits EBF In Volleyball Match-up

EBF vs. Centerville Aug. 29, 2023

25-17

25-21

25-15

STATS

Molly Shafer: 34/36 Attacks, 22 Kills, 1 Assist, 10-13 Serving, 5 Aces, 3 Digs

Kate Shafer: 15/15 Attacks, 10 Kills, 20 Assists, 4/5 Serving, 5 Digs, 2 Blocks

Aliya Wagamon: 11/13 Attacks, 2 Kills, 11/14 Serving, 3 Aces 1 Dig, 3 Blocks

Lily Davis: 1/1 Attacks, 9 Assists, 13/18 Serving, 5 Aces, 14 Digs, 1 Block

Kaylee Helm: 7/10 Serving, 2 Aces, 4 Digs

Lacey Taylor: 1/3 Attacks, 7/10 Serving 2 Aces, 1 Dig

Ella Ray: 2/2 Attacks, 2 Blocks

Zoey Nichols: 2/2 Serving, 1 Ace

COMMENTS

First home match in the books. Not a consistent match serving or passing, but I felt as the match went on it got slightly better. I think the jitters of our first home match had to have some play into their performance. Having the high expectations from last year’s state appearance does play a part of their nerves. We will need to find a way to keep the focus and build upon our strengths. We dominated on the offensive side when we got a good pass. Even though we didn’t serve well, we did deliver 17 ace serves, so our level of aggressiveness was elevated. The girls work well as a team, and we will increase our communication levels as we grow through the season. We will also keep working on our service receive for success and will maintain the focus of passing in practices. We are off until next Tuesday, when we will travel to Cardinal for a SCC match.