Carter Claims Bounty As Drivers Beat The Heat At SIS
Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wyffels Hybrids hosted the racing action on the hottest night of the year Wednesday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Despite the very hot night racing went on as scheduled with a very swift program being run.
The headliner of the night was the MidState Machine Stock Car 16 lap feature. Derrick Agee had won three features in a row at the Southern Iowa Speedway, which encouraged Jeff Kropf and Saif Grafke of Dirt N Asphalt to post a $100 Bounty on Agee. The Bounty was claimed by Cayden Carter, but collecting the win and the Bounty was anything but easy for Carter. The front row starting Carter led the race flag to flag but Agee applied constant pressure and Agee was able to pull alongside Carter on several occasions but was unable to make the pass for the lead. Following the front runners across the finish line was Howard Gordon Jr. in third place.
The Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod feature belonged to Curtis VanDerWal on Wednesday night. VanDerWal had a couple of tough weeks at SIS but Wednesday saw VanDerWal turn in a dominating performance in sailing to the 16 lap feature win. The race ran flag to flag with Maguire Dejong and Logan Anderson running second and third respectively.
Dustin Griffiths wrestled the lead away from Rick VanDusseldorp in the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks and went on to record the win on Wednesday night. The two front runners waged a spirited battle with Griffiths scoring the win. Brad Stephens followed up last weeks win with a third place finish.
Billy Cain topped the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact feature on Wednesday night. Cain led the race in it’s entirety in shooting into the lead from his front row start. Seth Meinders ran second to Cain.
Jonathan Hughes extended his winning streak to ten in the Rocking It Pilot non-wing sprint car class. The win has upped the Bounty on Hughes to $300 thanks to Mark nelson of Nelson Repair. Hughes overtook early leader Kelly Graham and went on to record the impressive win.
Wednesday, July 15th will be Hall of Fame Induction night at SIS with 4 more individuals joining the impressive Hall of Fame Class, Copeland Auto Body and SS Mobile Blasting will host the special night of racing. Hot laps will take to the Mahaska Monster at 7:15 pm.
Southern Iowa Speedway 7/8/2020 Feature Results (top 5)
MidState Machine Stock Cars
10cc Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa
14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, Mo
409 Howard Gordon Jr.-Oskaloosa
1X Michael Petersen-Montezuma
85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon
Oskaloosa Qulaity Rental Sportmods
1V Curtis VanDerWal-Oskaloosa
30M Maguire DeJong-Monezuma
53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville
7 Blaine Webster-Ottumwa
55R Steven Berry-Ottumwa
Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks
10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick
1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa
55 Brad Stephens-Bussey
54 Jesse Williams-New Sharon
73 Aaron Martin-Delta
Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts
52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield
00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa
22D Dalton Sowers-Oskaloosa
2H James Harring-Oskaloosa
29 Kevin Garret-Bloomfield
Rocking It Pilot Sprint Cars
67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville
25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick
717 Garrett Alexander-Russell
12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa
G2 Tyler Graves-Chariton