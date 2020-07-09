Carter Claims Bounty As Drivers Beat The Heat At SIS

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wyffels Hybrids hosted the racing action on the hottest night of the year Wednesday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Despite the very hot night racing went on as scheduled with a very swift program being run.

The headliner of the night was the MidState Machine Stock Car 16 lap feature. Derrick Agee had won three features in a row at the Southern Iowa Speedway, which encouraged Jeff Kropf and Saif Grafke of Dirt N Asphalt to post a $100 Bounty on Agee. The Bounty was claimed by Cayden Carter, but collecting the win and the Bounty was anything but easy for Carter. The front row starting Carter led the race flag to flag but Agee applied constant pressure and Agee was able to pull alongside Carter on several occasions but was unable to make the pass for the lead. Following the front runners across the finish line was Howard Gordon Jr. in third place.

The Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod feature belonged to Curtis VanDerWal on Wednesday night. VanDerWal had a couple of tough weeks at SIS but Wednesday saw VanDerWal turn in a dominating performance in sailing to the 16 lap feature win. The race ran flag to flag with Maguire Dejong and Logan Anderson running second and third respectively.

Dustin Griffiths wrestled the lead away from Rick VanDusseldorp in the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks and went on to record the win on Wednesday night. The two front runners waged a spirited battle with Griffiths scoring the win. Brad Stephens followed up last weeks win with a third place finish.

Billy Cain topped the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact feature on Wednesday night. Cain led the race in it’s entirety in shooting into the lead from his front row start. Seth Meinders ran second to Cain.

Jonathan Hughes extended his winning streak to ten in the Rocking It Pilot non-wing sprint car class. The win has upped the Bounty on Hughes to $300 thanks to Mark nelson of Nelson Repair. Hughes overtook early leader Kelly Graham and went on to record the impressive win.

Wednesday, July 15th will be Hall of Fame Induction night at SIS with 4 more individuals joining the impressive Hall of Fame Class, Copeland Auto Body and SS Mobile Blasting will host the special night of racing. Hot laps will take to the Mahaska Monster at 7:15 pm.

Southern Iowa Speedway 7/8/2020 Feature Results (top 5)

MidState Machine Stock Cars

10cc Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, Mo

409 Howard Gordon Jr.-Oskaloosa

1X Michael Petersen-Montezuma

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

Oskaloosa Qulaity Rental Sportmods

1V Curtis VanDerWal-Oskaloosa

30M Maguire DeJong-Monezuma

53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville

7 Blaine Webster-Ottumwa

55R Steven Berry-Ottumwa

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

54 Jesse Williams-New Sharon

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield

00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

22D Dalton Sowers-Oskaloosa

2H James Harring-Oskaloosa

29 Kevin Garret-Bloomfield

Rocking It Pilot Sprint Cars

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

717 Garrett Alexander-Russell

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

G2 Tyler Graves-Chariton