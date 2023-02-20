Carol Schuring

Carol Schuring

March 5, 1944 ~ February 18, 2023

Leighton, Iowa | Age 78

Carol Louise Schuring, 78, of Leighton, passed away at her home on February 18, 2023. Carol was born March 5, 1944, to Melvin Orle and June Beatrice (Olivier) Silvers, in Beacon, Iowa.

Carol attended Beacon Elementary School through the 8th grade and was a 1962 graduate of Oskaloosa High School.

On July 25, 1980, she was united in marriage to Henry Schuring at the Beacon Methodist Church.

Carol began her career working for T & D Department Store, then Rolscreen (now Pella Corp.), and later she was a school bus driver, and a church secretary.

Carol taught Sunday school, and was in a gospel band. She also sang, and played piano for weddings and funerals.

In her spare time, Carol enjoyed gardening, bird-watching and photography. Carol was loving, caring, joy-filled, patient, and a good mother who was involved in her family’s life and activities. She had a beautiful smile and a gentle soul.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 42 years, Henry; and their family:

Daughter – Cathy and Ed Veldhuizen –

Grandson – Michael and Sanja Veldhuizen

Great Grandsons – Jack, Will

Granddaughter- Heidi and Mark Van Sickle

Great Granddaughters – Brielle, Rylie

Grandson – Nathan and Tessa Veldhuizen

Great Grandson – Leone

Son – Jeff and Wendy Gordy

Grandson – David Gordy and fiancée Carly Havey

Granddaughter – Hannah and James Anenson

Grandson – Zachary and McKenna Gordy

Granddaughter – Abbie Gordy

Son – Steve Gordy

Granddaughter – Jordan and Will Vice

Great Grandchildren – Mia, Lucas, Reagan

Granddaughter – Jacque Gordy

Great Grandson – Kameron

Rick and Jennifer Schuring and family

Bryce Schuring and family

Lori and David Arion

Carol is also survived by her siblings: Connie (Robert) Allsup, Nancy Kaywood, and Dennis Silvers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and June Silvers; parents-in-law, Louis and Henrietta Schuring; and Henry’s siblings: Kenneth Schuring, Jake Schuring, Jennie Breen, Beatrice Van Houweling, Henrietta Van Engelhoven, Robert Schuring and Mary Lou Schuring.

To send flowers to the family, please visit the Garden Chapel Funeral Home floral store.