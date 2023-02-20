Carol Schuring
Carol Schuring
March 5, 1944 ~ February 18, 2023
Leighton, Iowa | Age 78
Carol Louise Schuring, 78, of Leighton, passed away at her home on February 18, 2023. Carol was born March 5, 1944, to Melvin Orle and June Beatrice (Olivier) Silvers, in Beacon, Iowa.
Carol attended Beacon Elementary School through the 8th grade and was a 1962 graduate of Oskaloosa High School.
On July 25, 1980, she was united in marriage to Henry Schuring at the Beacon Methodist Church.
Carol began her career working for T & D Department Store, then Rolscreen (now Pella Corp.), and later she was a school bus driver, and a church secretary.
Carol taught Sunday school, and was in a gospel band. She also sang, and played piano for weddings and funerals.
In her spare time, Carol enjoyed gardening, bird-watching and photography. Carol was loving, caring, joy-filled, patient, and a good mother who was involved in her family’s life and activities. She had a beautiful smile and a gentle soul.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 42 years, Henry; and their family:
Daughter – Cathy and Ed Veldhuizen –
Grandson – Michael and Sanja Veldhuizen
Great Grandsons – Jack, Will
Granddaughter- Heidi and Mark Van Sickle
Great Granddaughters – Brielle, Rylie
Grandson – Nathan and Tessa Veldhuizen
Great Grandson – Leone
Son – Jeff and Wendy Gordy
Grandson – David Gordy and fiancée Carly Havey
Granddaughter – Hannah and James Anenson
Grandson – Zachary and McKenna Gordy
Granddaughter – Abbie Gordy
Son – Steve Gordy
Granddaughter – Jordan and Will Vice
Great Grandchildren – Mia, Lucas, Reagan
Granddaughter – Jacque Gordy
Great Grandson – Kameron
Rick and Jennifer Schuring and family
Bryce Schuring and family
Lori and David Arion
Carol is also survived by her siblings: Connie (Robert) Allsup, Nancy Kaywood, and Dennis Silvers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and June Silvers; parents-in-law, Louis and Henrietta Schuring; and Henry’s siblings: Kenneth Schuring, Jake Schuring, Jennie Breen, Beatrice Van Houweling, Henrietta Van Engelhoven, Robert Schuring and Mary Lou Schuring.
