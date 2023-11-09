Caring for Your Bone Health During National Radiological Technology Week

November 9th, 2023

OSKALOOSA, IOWA – In honor of National Radiological Technology Week, Mahaska Health is delighted to announce we are expanding our Medical Imaging and Radiological services with our latest advancement in bone health monitoring – the DEXA scan.

The DEXA scan is a bone density test that uses X-rays to measure how many grams of calcium and other bone minerals are packed into a segment of bone. Mahaska Health Director of Radiology, Julie Hartke, explains, “With the new DEXA scan, your physician can gain a comprehensive understanding of your bone health, both inside and out. This empowers us to detect changes early and provide closer monitoring.”

We care about your well-being and receiving a DEXA scan is now easier than ever. You can discuss the option of a DEXA scan during your regular annual physical or other screenings. For added convenience, women eligible for a DEXA scan can also have their mammogram done during the same appointment.

Bone health is vital, especially for women in their 40s and 50s, and men in their 50s and 60s, and those undergoing cancer or radiation treatments. Based on your family history and personal risk factors, you may need to begin certain screenings earlier. Always let your provider know of any changes in health history.

Julie Hartke shares, “Good bone health can prevent spine compression fractures, hip fractures, and other injuries. By improving bone health, we can reduce the risk of serious incidents, even from a simple slip on the ice.”

Your previous bone health measurements can be valuable for comparison, enabling a better understanding of your progress. If you need to enhance your bone health, our care teams can provide therapies, medications, and other treatments. Your future DEXA scans will help track the effectiveness of these treatments.

The DEXA scan is quick and easy, taking only about 30 minutes, with the scan itself lasting just 15 minutes. The procedure is safe, with minimal radiation exposure, and a compassionate radiology care team member is by your side.

Your health is our priority. When it comes to your health, it’s never too early or too late to be proactive. Our expert, compassionate care teams are here to help you keep your health on track — at any age. Call us today to schedule an appointment with a Mahaska Health provider, ask questions, or to get connected to a specialist. Call 641-672-3360.