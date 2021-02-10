Cargill Helps Eddyville Make Pocket Park A Reality

The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group recently assisted the City of Eddyville with an application to Cargill Cares for $10,000 supporting the Eddyville Pocket Park to be installed later this year.

Cargill provides corporate support to select national and global nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that serve communities in which they have a business presence. They support partners working within their focus areas of nourishing the world, protecting the planet, and enriching communities.

Mahaska Chamber Director Deann De Groot announced, “We are excited to see communities like Eddyville grow and thrive. We have helped with a number of grants over the years for the downtown park and it is exciting to see yet another unique park be established in downtown Eddyville.” The pocket park will have a roof installed to accommodate all seasons of weather, picnic and seating areas, and will include a small library for the community and visitors to enjoy. “We want to thank Cargill for supporting this project and hope to see many employees, students, residents and visitors enjoying this area when completed,” stated De Groot.

For more information on business resources from the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group contact Deann De Groot at 641.672.2591 or email ddegroot@mahaskachamber.org.