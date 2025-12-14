Brisker Wins Twice at Heart Duals

Davenport–Brody Brisker (Fr., Wilton, Iowa, Sports Management) paced an undermanned William Penn men’s wrestling team as it competed at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Duals Saturday.

WPU (0-5, 0-5 Heart) was unable to move into the win column, beginning with a 48-3 opening loss to Missouri Valley. The navy and gold then fell 39-4 to Baker, while ending the day with a 34-10 defeat to Missouri Baptist. William Penn was open at three weights all day.

Brisker claimed his squad’s lone win against Missouri Valley, defeating Kristofer Arrey 10-4 at 149 pounds.

157-pounder Trent Evans (So., Houston, Texas, Mechanical Engineering) got the Statesmen on the board against Baker with a 12-2 major decision over Michael Dailey.

WPU recorded three victories versus Missouri Baptist, beginning with 125-pounder Gentry Walston (So., New Sharon, Iowa, Human Resource Management) defeating Isaac Christman 11-6.

Brisker then took down Brayden Eikermann via a 13-3 major decision, while 184-pounder LaDainian Gordon (Jr., Centennial, Colo., Nursing) got past Blake Johnson with a 4-1 decision.

“Our focus today was on bringing toughness and grit to difficult situations and continuing to find small wins,” Head Coach Drew Sams said. “I think we were handed the opportunity to do that by facing three nationally-ranked teams with a shell of our full squad due to sickness and injury. We found those small wins, and some areas where we need to continue to improve.”

“Although we were not able to pull out any team wins, we picked up some key individual wins that can help our guys gain some confidence heading into second semester, as well as giving some of our guys a kick in the right direction on the work that needs to be put in over the next two months,” Sams added. “I am excited to be at full strength next semester with four home duals and the opportunity to pack Penn Gym.”

Next Up: William Penn is off until after the holiday break. The Statemen return to action on Saturday, January 3 as they travel to Pella to compete in the Central Invitational at 9 a.m.

Missouri Valley 48, William Penn 3

125–Robert Albert (M) won by technical fall over Gentry Walston, 17-2 (0-5)

133–Aiden Serrano (M) won by major decision over Jeffery Myers, 11-3 (0-9)

141–Blaine Ortiz (M) won by fall over Jacob Perry, 4:47 (0-15)

149–Brody Brisker (W) won by decision over Kristofer Arrey, 10-4 (3-15)

157–Rich Hart (M) won by forfeit (3-21)

165–Dayton Hill (M) won by forfeit (3-27)

174–Francis Morrissey (M) won by fall over Kendal Pugh, 3:19 (3-33)

184–Luke Sarich (M) won by decision over LaDainian Gordon, 10-4 (3-36)

197–Elijah Hynes (M) won by forfeit (3-42)

285–Randy Gonzalez (M) won by forfeit (3-48)

Baker 39, William Penn 4

125–Saoul Prado (B) won by technical fall over Gentry Walston, 19-4 (0-5)

133–Nat`aani Prado (B) won by major decision over Jeffery Myers, 13-1 (0-9)

141–Niko Gonzalez (B) won by decision over Jacob Perry, 12-5 (0-12)

149–Jazen Brown (B) won by decision over Brody Brisker, 4-0 (0-15)

157–Trent Evans (W) won by major decision over Michael Dailey, 12-2 (4-15)

165–Keegan Troutman (B) won by forfeit (4-21)

174–Noah Sample (B) won by decision over Kendal Pugh, 9-8 (4-24)

184–Eli Messik (B) won by decision over LaDainian Gordon, 4-0 (4-27)

197–Kevin Lund (B) won by forfeit (4-33)

285–Elijah Eslinger (B) won by forfeit (4-39)

Missouri Baptist 34, WPU 10

125–Gentry Walston (W) won by decision over Isaac Christman, 11-6 (3-0)

133–John Davis (M) won by decision over Jeffery Myers, 8-1 (3-3)

141–Daryl Mills (M) won by technical fall over Jacob Perry, 19-2 (3-8)

149–Brody Brisker (W) won by major decision over Brayden Eikermann, 13-3 (7-8)

157–Noah Richardson (M) won by major decision over Trent Evans, 12-2 (7-12)

165–Hunter Song (M) won by forfeit (7-18)

174–Christopher Bauer (M) won by major decision over Kendal Pugh, 16-2 (7-22)

184–LaDainian Gordon (W) won by decision over Blake Johnson, 4-1 (10-22)

197–Braeden Stotts (M) won by forfeit (10-28)

285–Jared Volcic (M) won by forfeit (10-34)