Bohannan Visits Oskaloosa – Challenging Miller-Meeks

by Ken Allsup

June 24th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Christina Bohannan recently visited Oskaloosa, hosting two sessions at Smokey Row Coffee.

Bohannan says she’s running against the incumbent Miller-Meeks and says it’s essential “that we get back to putting the people first. We are seeing such divisive politics right now in our country.”

“We’re getting to a point where a lot of our representatives won’t do something good for their own people if it means giving the other party a win,” added Bohannan. “We’ve got to stop doing that; it’s killing our country.”

Bohannan says she grew up in a trailer where it was tough to make ends meet. “We were pretty destitute for a while.”

“I look around Southeast Iowa; I see so much potential and people who are working really, really hard. We are not reaching our potential because we’re disinvesting in things like public education, in our health care, in working people, and giving people fair wages.”

“So I think that we need someone who’s really going to look at what’s happening with everyday Iowans and put them before party politics,” Bohannan added.

The Second Amendment and the right to keep and bear arms have been an important conversation in the United States in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre.

“I am a gun owner. I am a mother.” She added that her firearm is one of her most cherished possessions. “Because my dad gave it to me. I grew up in a hunting family. I like to shoot. I support the Second Amendment.”

Bohannan added, “I want to make sure that my child is safe. I want to make sure that kids everywhere are safe. That they can go to school and know that they’re going to come home at night.”

“I think that there are some very common sense things that we can do; there is widespread agreement on a lot of these things. I think we need to do the things that we can do,” added Bohannan, who said she would favor expanding background checks.

Bohannan believes that passing red flag laws is important. “That’s not about taking guns away from responsible gun owners. That’s about making sure people who are a danger to themselves or others can’t get firearms. I think the key is to try to distinguish between the people who can have firearms lawfully and responsibly and those who really should not have them.”

Also, closing what she describes as “the boyfriend loophole. We need to get rid of that right now.”

“People who have committed domestic abuse in a nonmarriage relationship, like a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship, they still can’t get access to firearms; we need to close that loophole,” Bohannan added.

With record-high inflation and gas prices at record levels, Bohannan says she is looking forward to the election, saying she doesn’t “want to sit around talking about problems and blaming other people for problems. I want to solve problems.”

Bohannan then said Miller-Meeks voted against the infrastructure bill that would help supply chain problems. Bohannan also says her opponent voted against a bill that would hold the oil and gas industry accountable for corporate price gouging at the pump.

You can learn more by visiting https://bohannanforcongress.com/