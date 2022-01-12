Blaylock, Terry Secure Statesmen of the Week Laurels

Oskaloosa–Men’s basketball player Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) and women’s basketball player Morgan Terry (Jr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of January 3-9, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Blaylock averaged 20.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest in a pair of William Penn wins. The senior opened the week with a solid 16 points and eight rebounds against Mount Mercy last Wednesday, but then was as close to perfection in last Saturday’s win over Missouri Valley. In the contest, Blaylock made all eight of his field-goal attempts and all eight free throws en route to 24 points. He corralled 16 rebounds as well, in addition to five assists and one block, doing all of this in only 23 minutes on the hardwood.

In her lone action of the week last Saturday, Terry scored 15 points in helping WPU defeat Missouri Valley for its first home win of the season. The junior was 5-for-9 from the field and 5-for-7 from the charity stripe and also contributed four rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. Although they did not show up in the box score, Terry drew four offensive charges by the Vikings as the Statesmen defense limited MVC to only 15 second-half points.