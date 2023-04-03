Biggs, Central open spring with women’s golf tourney win

WAVERLY— Mackenzie Biggs (junior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) stayed steady amid fierce April winds and fired a 75 in propelling the Central College women’s golf team to the Wartburg Spring Invitational title Sunday.

Biggs was at 5-over-par on the par-70 Waverly Municipal Golf Course and ran away from the field. Thea Lunning (senior, Mason City) was a distant second with 80.

Central shot 326 for an 11-shot victory in the eight-team tourney. The University of Dubuque followed at 337 and Central’s second unit, the White squad, was another shot back at 338 with Coe College fourth at 343.

The spring season opener was shortened to 18 holes due to poor weather conditions Saturday. Winds gusted above 25 mph Sunday and players also had to endure chilly temperatures early in the round.

“It was only 26 when we left for the driving range,” coach Tabitha Schumacher said. “Lots of layers to start the day so a very cold front nine. Then the sun came out, which helped, but as the sun came out, the wind got stronger.”

Yet Biggs played consistent golf.

“She played steady the whole time,” Schumacher said. “She stayed away from big numbers, which helps a lot. When you keep golf to bogeys, pars and birdies, you’re doing pretty well.”

Delaney Underwood (senior, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) tied for 12th at 85 while Madison Clark (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) and Lydia Grond (sophomore, Hull, Boyden-Hull HS) each shot 86.

“It’s early in the season and there’s going to be some rust,” Schumacher said. “We’ve been outside some but not a lot. So it’s kind of to be expected at this point. It definitely will help show us what we need to continue to work on.”

Peyton Bytnar (junior, Bettendorf) and Parker Stout (sophomore, Lowden, North Cedar HS) shared sixth place for the White squad with 83. Rachel Sohn (junior, Sutherland, South O’Brien HS) shot 84, Avery Woods (junior, Long Grove, North Scott HS) had 88 and Jaden Smith (freshman, Marengo, Iowa Valley HS) had 90.

Central returns to action April 15-16 at the Kathy Niepagen Invitational hosted by Illinois Wesleyan University at the Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Illinois. The Dutch were third in a 15-team field on the same course at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational Sept. 17-18.

““You definitely can’t complain when you get a win,” Schumacher said. “We have got some things to work on to prepare for the Illinois Wesleyan tournament, which will be our toughest competition this spring until we go to nationals.”

Central, which won the American Rivers championship last fall, gained a berth in the NCAA Division III Championships May 9-12 at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.