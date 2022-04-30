Big first inning costs Central in baseball defeat

PELLA — Eight runs in the first inning by Nebraska Wesleyan University put the Central College baseball team in a hole it could not climb out of in 15-5 loss Saturday night.

Central (14-19 [2-17 American Rivers Conference]) started strong with four runs in the top of the first inning. Colton DeRocher (sophomore, Sioux City, East HS) had an RBI double and then scored on Declan O’Hare’s (junior, Los Angeles, Calif., John Marshall HS) three-run home run.

“I thought we came out really strong,” coach Casey Klunder said. “We put up a crooked number right away. It was disappointing to not be able to muster many more runs after that.”

The Prairie Wolves (17-17 [10-9 conference]) answered with eight runs of their own in the bottom of the first, using six hits, a walk, and a Dutch error.

“It shows how important little things are in baseball,” Klunder said. “Things snowballed on us in that inning but we’re just a play or two away from not giving up a big inning.”

Marcus Wenzel (senior, Chicago, Ill., Luther North College Prep) was the losing pitcher with eight of the 13 runs scored against him charged as earned. He struck out five and walked three.

The Dutch got an outstanding offensive outing from the first baseman O’Hare who was 4-for-4 with four RBI. He was a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

“Declan was outstanding today,” Klunder said. “He showed power and drove in some runs.”

Games two and three of the series between the two teams will be played Sunday starting at noon in Lincoln.

“I look for us to get good pitching tomorrow,” Klunder said. “Hopefully, we can get some timely hits and drive in some runs. We certainly had opportunities we just have to capitalize more than what we did today.”