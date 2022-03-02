Bedier Wins First Career POW Accolade

Oskaloosa–Tanner Bedier (Jr., Bondurant, Iowa, Industrial Technology) was nearly perfect at the plate and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week Monday.

Bedier claimed his first-ever award by leading the Statesmen (7-3) to a pair of wins on Sunday.

In WPU’s 6-3 victory over Columbia, the junior was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch.

Later in the afternoon, as his squad defeated Saint Mary (Kan.) 10-3, Bedier tallied three more base knocks in four at-bats. The left fielder scored three times and drove in a pair of tallies as well.

For the season, Bedier owns a .375 batting average (12-for-32) with five RBIs and nine runs scored.

The award is the second of the year for WPU.