Beaver Just Misses School Record at Blazing Tiger NAIA Classic

Ashland, Neb.–The Statesmen men’s cross country team battled against some of the best squads in the country as it competed at the Blazing Tiger NAIA Classic hosted by Doane Saturday.

As a team, William Penn placed 13th out of 27 teams with 355 points, while #3 College of Idaho won the team title with 31 points. #4 Saint Mary (Kan.) took the runner-up spot with 69 points. There were five top-25 teams in the field and four others that were receiving votes nationally.

Daniel Butler of College of Idaho led the field of 339 runners on the 8K course with a time of 23:56.03.

D’Artagnon Beaver (Sr., Rockford, Ill., Human Services) recorded a personal best and almost snatched a school record, finishing 13th at 24:52.84. He was just one second off the program’s top time of 24:51 (Jamal Boma, 2016).

Brandon Williams (Sr., Fountain, Colo., Engineering Technology) finished second for WPU, taking 48th place in a time of 25:44.72, while Andrew Miller (So., Le Claire, Iowa, Exercise Science) was next in 77th (26:13.74).

Ruben Perez-Rodriguez (Sr., San Antonio, Texas, Wellness and Recreation), in 113th with a time of 26:37.52, and Carson Springer (So., Grimes, Iowa, Business Management), in 190th with a time of 27:38.92, also scored for the navy and gold.

Jordan Davis (Sr., Loomis, Calif., Political Science) paced the remaining Statesmen in the race, ending up 232nd in 28:17.49.

“The men showed strength in the race today, but we were also reminded there is still work in front of us,” Head Coach Caleb Drake said. “D’Artagnon Beaver was very consistent again and is setting himself up for a phenomenal end of his season. Carson Springer had our biggest PR on the day and was our fifth runner for the first time this season, which was fun for him as well.”

“The men as a whole had a strong day and was very strong in the second half of their races,” Drake added. “I would also like to highlight that I believe this is the first time in program history that all of the men in the field were under 30 minutes for an 8K, something I hope we continue going forward. We have conference in two weeks and the men will be ready for our best race of the year there.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, November 9 to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.