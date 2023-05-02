Batu-Tiako Qualifies for Nationals in Long Jump at GV Classic

Des Moines–Abigaille Batu-Tiako (Jr., Plattsburgh, N.Y., Business Management) lifted off for the best long jump of her career to qualify for nationals as the William Penn women’s track and field team competed at the Grand View Viking Classic and Drake Relays Friday.

The only event in which WPU competed at the Drake Relays was the 4×100-meter relay and the Statesmen finished in a season-best time of 49.42 seconds.

At the Viking Classic, Batu-Tiako recorded a personal-best mark of 18-6.5 to hit the ‘B’ standard and qualify for the NAIA National Championship. It will be her first appearance at nationals.

Two more golds were also secured, including Raven Williams (Grad., Las Vegas, Nev., Master’s of Organizational Leadership) snatching the 200-meter dash crown in 26.24 seconds. The graduate student also placed third in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.63.

The 4×1 crew was also the recipient of the gold with a time of 49.54 seconds.

Alexandra Rose (Jr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) earned second in the 100-meter dash at 12.81, while Erica Martin (Jr., Detroit, Mich., Sports Management) took the silver in the shot put as well at 40-11. Additionally, Rose was sixth in the 200 in 27.20 seconds.

Tabitha Rogers (So., Venice, Calif., Elementary Education) was right behind Rose in the 100, ending up third in 13.00 seconds, while Alise Simon (Fr., St. Charles, Mo.) also earned bronze in the 200 (27.02). Simon finished fourth in the 400 (1:02.11) as well.

Elizabeth Hele (Sr., Victorville, Calif., Biology) placed sixth in the 800-meter run (2:31.13), while Aiyanna Campbell was ninth in the 200 (27.45).

Allison Read (Fr., Austin, Texas) finished 10th in the 100 (13.36) and Phoebe Burt (So., Coralville, Iowa) tallied a pair of high finishes. The sophomore was ninth in the discus (127-1) and 11th in the shot put (35-7.75).

“This was our best day of the outdoor season in regards to weather and our athletes took advantage with several PRs and qualifications,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Cedar Rapids next Friday and Saturday to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.