Authorities Chase Suspect Vehicle-Driver Ejected

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Press Release

Saturday, May 30, 2020

On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 5:09 am the Mahaska County Dispatch Center received a complaint of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 163, between Oskaloosa and Pella. A short time later, Marion County Dispatch received a similar

report. A Marion County Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Otley, lowa on Highway 163. After the Deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, the driver placed the vehicle in gear and sped off. A Law Enforcement pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle traveled eastbound on Highway 163 at a high rate of speed. Near the intersection of Highway 163 and Eaton Avenue, in Mahaska County, the vehicle lost control. The vehicle rolled multiple times, struck a building and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. The driver was identified as an adult male from Fresno, California. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin. The victim has been taken to Ankeny where the lowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the lowa State Patrol to conduct the investigation into this accident. They were assisted by

members of the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, the Oskaloosa Police Department and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service.