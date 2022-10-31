Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Overnight Incident

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

Additional info at the end of the release added by Oskaloosa News.

On October 31, 2022, at approximately 12:34 a.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to Else Hall, William Penn University, in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the upper chest, lower neck. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

The initial investigation showed that an argument led to a physical altercation that occurred outside a dorm, leading to the stabbing. The suspect was still on-scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Zyrick Knight, 22, from Chicago, IL. Knight was lodged at the Mahaska County Jail for Attempted Murder, a Class “B” felony.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department and Mahaska County 911 Center.

Court documents obtained by Oskaloosa News indicate that Zyrick Knight was taken into custody and charged with the Class B Felony of Attempted Murder.

Knight’s initial appearance was Monday morning, and he is being held on a cash-only bail of $25,000, with a preliminary hearing set for November 9, 2022.