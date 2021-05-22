Annual Kickball Game Highlighting Fun At Fremont Elementary

Fremont Iowa, Third annual Staff vs. 6th-grade kickball was held on Friday.

The game started at 2 pm with all of the student body cheering on their teachers, siblings, and friends. The game ended at 2:45 pm with the staff reigning victorious, 36 to 16.

Mr. Fineran, the school principal, slid into home plate for a score, while Mrs. Ray, the second-grade teacher, slid into third base to avoid being tagged out. Sixth-grade teacher Mr. Steele did a fancy move by leaning his upper body back while his lower body was still moving forward as the ball passed over his upper body, making him safe at home. How did he do that?

It was a fun and eventful afternoon at Fremont Elementary.