Aney in Finals in WPU’s First Action of Campaign

Wichita, Kan.–Quinten Aney (So., Mediapolis, Iowa, Business Management) reached the finals in his Statesmen debut as the William Penn men’s wrestling team opened the season at the Friends Falcon Invitational Saturday.

As a team, WPU finished ninth out of 29 squads with 31 points, while Grand View was first in the standings with 134 points.

Aney guided the navy and gold as won his first three matches of the day at 149 pounds before dropping an 11-0 major decision to Jonah Chew of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) in the championship bout. The sophomore finished 3-1 with one major decision.

157-pounder Kael Bunce (Sr., Stockbridge, Mich., Mechanical Engineering) and 165-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) also won three matches en route to deep runs in their respective consolation brackets.

Bunce won once via major decision, technical fall, and fall as he reached the consolation fifth round, while Hargrove got to the consolation semifinals with one technical fall and one fall to his credit.

Isaac Boucher (Jr., Kalona, Iowa, Nursing) pinned one foe at 285 pounds, while 133-pounder Lane Scorpil (So., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Industrial Technology) had one technical fall victory.

“I am proud of our effort today,” Head Coach Aron Scott said. “Our guys wrestled hard and never gave up. We need to make improvements in some situations and are still a little rusty yet. We saw some good things and started the season off on a good note against some really tough competition.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Forest City next Thursday to face Waldorf in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 6 p.m.