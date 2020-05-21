Albert Ford Named To Academic All-District Team

GRINNELL, Iowa – Albert Ford ’20 enjoyed a stellar campaign as a member of Grinnell College’s men’s swimming and diving team.

Today, he received another prestigious honor – a spot on the CoSIDA NCAA Division III Academic All-District® At-Large Team. The At-Large division includes Women’s Beach Volleyball, Women’s Bowling, Women’s Crew/Rowing, Men’s and Women’s Fencing, Women’s Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Golf, Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics, Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s and Women’s Rifle, Men’s and Women’s Skiing, Men’s and Women’s Swimming, Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Men’s Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Water Polo and Men’s Wrestling.

Academic All-District® nominees are submitted by sports information directors and then voted upon by the same group. By being named Academic All-District®, Ford – a computer science major – will be included on the Academic All-America® ballot.

Ford won seven Midwest Conference titles in his career, including the 400-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay in 2020. The medley relay’s time ranks third in program history. His efforts helped the Pioneers to the MWC team title in all four of his seasons.

Overall, Ford recorded seven entries this season onto Grinnell’s all-time top 20 times chart including the No. 5 spot in the 200 freestyle and No. 9 time in the 100 freestyle.