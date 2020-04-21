Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed – April 21, 2020

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 482 additional positive cases for a total of 3,641 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,313 negative tests for a total of 23,974 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 214 are currently hospitalized, and 1,293 Iowans have recovered.

According to IDPH the additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties.

Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

157 of today’s 482 new positive cases are part of surveillance testing for meat processing facilities. Of those new positives: 100 were Tyson employees and 57 were National Beef employees.

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.