Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed – April 15, 2020

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 96 additional positive cases for a total of 1,995 positive cases. There have been additional 407 negative tests for a total of 17,874 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 171 hospitalized, and 908 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

Posted by on Apr 15 2020.

