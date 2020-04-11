Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed – April 11, 2020

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 122 additional positive cases for a total of 1,510 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported.

Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)
Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)
Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)
Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)
Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Posted by on Apr 11 2020. Filed under Local News, National News, State News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

         

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News