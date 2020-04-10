Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed – April 10, 2020

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 118 additional positive cases for a total of 1,388 positive cases. There have been an additional 862 negative tests for a total of 14,565 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 2 deaths were also reported.

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 118 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60)
Black Hawk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Clarke County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Johnson County, 1 child (0-17 years), 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Louisa County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Marshall County, 2 adults (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Union County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Winnebago County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

