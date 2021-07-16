A Bake Sale Makes Back To School A Little More Enjoyable

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Just outside the Bridal Dreams store in downtown Oskaloosa Thursday evening, what appears to be your typical bake sale was taking place.

There were rice crispy bars, cupcakes, cookies, and all the varieties generally found at such a sale.

The sale is anything but typical, as it’s grown over the years, but its mission has remained the same, helping kids get the school supplies they need to start the academic year off right.

Danielle Scott and Ashley Sickles provide daycare, and they became aware of the school supply effort spearheaded by the Mahaska County United Way called Operation Backpack.

The products are a free-will donation, and the line for the baked goods marched along at a steady pace.

The first year for the sale, the group took in $1200 in donations during the sale. The following year doubled in size, and then tripled the next year, to nearly $5000.

But like most things, COVID-19 played a role in the sale last year, so they turned to online freezer meals as a way to raise the money. “It was fantastic,” said Sickles.

Sickles said that there are fortunate students that get to pick out their supplies. “Not all kids are able to do that. So let’s show them our love and support by having this, and it was important for our kids to help their peers.”

“People are generous,” says Sickles of those attending the sale. “People just love to give, and I don’t think we see enough of the good.”

“Small town Iowa, it’s amazing,” said Sickles in closing.

The last day to register for the Back To School Fair is July 23rd, 2021. You can sign up using the following link – Back To School.

The back-to-school event will be held on August 4th, 2021, from 3 to 6 pm at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds.

You can find out more information by visiting the United Way of Mahaska County Facebook Page – HERE.