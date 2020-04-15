Borchardt Seeking Republican Nomination For U.S. 2nd Congressional District

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Tim Borchardt is a 60-year-old who works in the lending business but has over 20 years in the manufacturing business, gaining leadership experience while there.

He’s a husband and a father, with a 9-year-old son, and an 11-year-old daughter at home.

He is looking to take the skills that he’s acquired over his lifetime to Washington D.C. “I just thought, you know what, I can either complain about it or try to do something about it,” Borchardt explained. “It’s all about the party and not about doing what’s right. So that’s kind of what led me to where I am.”

The first step was to gain enough signatures to be on the primary ballot, and Borchardt and his friend got to work. He remembered stopping in Oskaloosa and was impressed by how the community has maintained it’s downtown.

For any Republican candidate to have a chance of winning in the Iowa Congressional 2nd District, they will need to gain support in Iowa City and Johnson County.

Borchardt believes that he will have an opportunity to gain support there, as he’s their neighbor that still works for a living. “I’m out and about this community every day. I’ve lived here for almost 30 years. I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me.”

In the end, Borchardt says, “it’s not about winning Johnson County; it’s about not losing as bad as we have been losing.”

When it comes to the COVID-19 financial package passed by Congress, Borchardt says, “I would have pulled out all the BS that got shoved in there” in reference to funding he believes was non-essential to help Americans.

Borchardt also says part of the package would have also been answering the question of how the 2 trillion dollars would have been repaid, instead of passing the bill down to the next generation. “I would like to see some sort of guidance on how we intend on paying this back.”

Borchardt has also been generally supportive of President Trump during this time, and the same with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds but has concerns with some policies being implemented. “I think that she overreacted in some cases, and it’s killing small business.”

“We didn’t give up our constitutional rights because of a virus. There was no exception for a virus in the Constitution. What does it say on our flag? Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain,” added Borchardt. “So, that’s where I break with the government.”

Term limits are something else that Borchardt supports. “It was never intended to be a lifetime job.”

He says that during his lifetime, he’s had just two individuals represent him from the 2nd Congressional District, Jim Leech and Dave Loebsack.

No more than 12 years and then take a break for six years is what Borchardt is proposing for elected officials.

Borchardt is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment and is pro-life. “Once I had children and saw sonograms and stuff like that, they convinced me that these babies are for real and that if women want to keep control of their body, which I am all in favor of, but they need to keep control of their body before they get pregnant.

Borchardt’s belief in the 2nd Amendment because the ability to use a gun is a right to protect against our fellow citizens, but also as protection against our government if needed.

“I haven’t practiced a speech for 50 years,” says Borchardt, who says he shared his thoughts with us “off the top of my head.”

He added that he’d like to do those things we can agree on and take them to Washington D.C., “You’ll find me walking down the street, just like anybody else at the grocery store.”

You can find out more about Borchardt by visiting his website at https://votetimforcongress.com/

Iowa’s primary is scheduled for June 2nd, 2020.