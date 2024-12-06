2024 Holiday Tour of Homes

The much-anticipated 2024 Holiday Tour of Homes, benefiting Sieda Community Action, is set to delight Mahaska County residents with festive cheer and architectural charm. This annual event will take place on Friday, December 6, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, December 7, from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

This year’s tour features five stunning homes across Oskaloosa, each with unique charm and holiday decor. According to Jenna Fleener, Director of Economic and Family Support Services at Sieda Community Action, the lineup includes homes from various decades, ranging from the 1950s to the 1990s. “The McNeill Stone Mansion, built in 1907, has a rich history in Oskaloosa, and we’re excited to learn more about it,” Fleener shared. She added that one of the mid-century homes on the tour remains true to its era in decor and finishes.

The holiday decor, all designed by the homeowners, is a closely guarded secret until the tour begins. “The homes are all debuted the day of the tour for the first time,” Fleener noted. “We will all be seeing the decor and themes on our first walkthrough on December 6.”

The tour also serves a vital purpose: supporting Sieda Community Action’s efforts to assist families in Southeast Iowa. “Sieda is a grant-funded nonprofit organization that helps folks experiencing poverty meet their basic needs,” Fleener explained. “We use fundraising dollars to bridge the gap when grant funding doesn’t meet the demand and to support additional seasonal and annual programs.”

In addition to touring the homes, attendees can stop by Legacy Real Estate Group, the presenting sponsor, at 216 N. B Street for refreshments and a silent auction. “This year, we’re auctioning 11 decorated wreaths, each with a unique theme,” Fleener said. The wreaths were decorated by Sieda staff, with materials donated by Mahaska Drug.

Tickets for the event are $15 each or $25 per pair and can be purchased at Legacy Real Estate Group, Mahaska Drug, or online at GiveButter. Bidding for the wreaths will also take place on the same site.

“We are grateful to our presenting sponsor, Legacy Real Estate Group, and participating sponsors: Remax, Hawkeye Real Estate, Mahaska Drug, Johnson’s Duct Cleaning and Powerwashing, Champion Signs and Storage, Scooters Coffee, Hy-Vee, and Fareway,” Fleener concluded.