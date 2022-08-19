2022 William Penn Women’s Volleyball Season Preview

2021 record: 18-12 (11-8 Heart, 8th)

Starters returning/lost: 3/4

Letterwinners returning/lost: 13/9

Notable returners:

Corrin Lepper, Sr., Jefferson City, Mo.

(Second-team all-Heart, 230 kills, 83 blocks)

Alyssa Young, Sr., Winter Springs, Fla.

(Second-team all-Heart, 172 kills, 88 blocks)

Alyvia Johnson, So., Owatonna, Minn.

(Third-team all-Heart, 276 kills, 215 digs)

Notable losses:

Alicia Jaquez

(Honorable-mention all-Heart)

Cameryn Campbell

(Two-time all-Heart)

Rebekah Eaves

(Three-time letterwinner)

Annalise Whitcomb

(Three-time letterwinner)

Notable newcomers:

Jade Melton, Jr., Hallsville, Mo.

Andressa Borges, So., Sao Paulo, Brazil

Riley Hungate, Fr., Joliet, Ill.

Mia Brady, Fr., Pontiac, Ill.

A familiar face returns to take over the reins of the Statesmen women’s volleyball team as William Penn looks to continues its climb in the league in 2022.

Lauren Eldridge, who was a graduate assistant coach in 2018 and 2019, is now heading a program that went 18-12 last year, including an 11-8 mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. All-Heart performers Corrin Lepper (Sr., Jefferson City, Mo.), Alyssa Young (Sr., Winter Springs, Fla.), and Alyvia Johnson (So., Owatonna, Minn., Elementary Education) are back on the court to bolster a roster that is its deepest in years.

Outside Hitter

A regular double-double producer, Johnson led all Statesmen hitters with 276 kills, while also finishing with 215 digs. She was a third-team all-Heart pick last fall.

Newcomers Riley Hungate (Fr., Joliet, Ill., Business Management) and Jade Melton (Jr., Hallsville, Mo., Psychology) are projected to play big parts in the lineup in their first seasons in the navy and gold, while Katlyn Jeter (So., Solon, Iowa) is once again donning the colors as a returner.

Middle Hitter

As impressive as the outside looks, the Statesmen may be even better in the middle with second-team all-Heart selections Lepper and Young topping the crew.

Lepper owned a team-high .259 attack percentage (230 kills), while also blocking opposing hitters 83 times. Young was also strong on both sides of the net with 172 winners and a squad-best 88 blocks.

Returners Keegan Buller (So., Rowlett, Texas, Psychology) and Katelynn Wissman (Sr., Shawnee, Okla., Biology) will seek larger roles for WPU as well.

Right Side

Symone Jopp (Sr., Mayer, Minn., Business Management) is the returning leader on the opposite pin, having posted 112 kills last season. Mariah Radmacher (Jr., Jefferson City, Mo., Nursing) notched 13 kills in a limited role as well.

WPU will also look for impactful play from newcomers Andressa Borges (So., Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sports Management) and Kaya Caprini (Fr., Minneapolis, Minn., Undecided).

Setter

Macy Bailey (Sr., Bondurant, Iowa, Business Management) and Destiny Tom (Jr., Dickinson, Texas, Biology) give WPU tremendous experience and leadership at the setter spot. Bailey tallied 537 assists to lead all setters last year, while Tom added an additional 100.

Both are receiving strong opposition for the start, however, as newcomers Mia Brady (Fr., Pontiac, Ill., Exercise Science) and Chyanne Bradford (Fr., Rowlett, Texas, Education) have had strong preseasons.

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Cecily Liphardt (Sr., Lincoln, Neb., Psychology and Business Management) and Caidince Cleveland (So., Bettendorf, Iowa, General Accounting) will guide the defense in the back row. Liphardt finished the 2021 campaign with 90 digs, while Cleveland was utilized a bit more and concluded the season with 155 digs.

Schedule/Conference

William Penn opens 2022 this Saturday with a triangular at Judson, facing the Eagles and Taylor. The Statesmen will compete in three tournaments in addition to a couple of non-conference matchups as they ready themselves for a stiff Heart slate.

The navy and gold, who open the year seventh in the league’s preseason poll, have 19 Heart matchups coming their way. Park and Central Methodist are picked to be at the top of the standings, while Grand View and Evangel are also in the NAIA’s preseason ranking.