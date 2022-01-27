Oskaloosa Main Street sets theme for 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade

An enthusiastic group of Lighted Christmas Parade supporters met following a successful 2021 parade and set the theme for the 2022 Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7 pm. The theme will be “Christmas Canvas”. You’ve seen the Painting with Lights in Oskaloosa, now let’s paint our parade entries with all the colors and lights you can imagine. The canvas is blank and ready for your creativity. Let your imagination run.

The weeklong festivities will include the Young Ambassador Contest, Window Decorating, Home Decorating contests, Gospel Christmas Concert, Merry Little Downtown Christmas and more. We welcome the community to invite family, friends and visitors to make a trip to Oskaloosa. As you visit the town, you can always get hot cocoa, apple cider or that warm Christmas cup of coffee at the local coffee shop; visit the Alley, decorated for the holiday; visit the quaint little bookstore for a Christmas read; or shop unique shops along the square for that perfect Christmas gift. Come see the lights, grab your cameras, and come celebrate Christmas in Oskaloosa. Come for the shops. Stay for the photo ops. This is going to be a ‘Christmas Canvas’ to remember!

As before, many events are held throughout Mahaska County in conjunction with the Lighted Parade. As you begin plans for related activities, please contact the Main Street Office to have these events placed in the Holiday Happenings brochure. This brochure will be available during summer events, so let the Chamber know soon. Many volunteers are needed to make the event a success. If you would like to be a part of the planning, contact the Main Street office of the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email to chamber@mahaskachamber.org. Be a part of Iowa’s #1 Holiday Event.