Statesmen Narrowly Miss First League Win

Fayette, Mo.–The William Penn women’s wrestling team almost made history Friday as it fell 16-15 to Central Methodist in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet.

WPU (1-2, 0-2 Heart) won three of the four contested matches, but could not make up for being a bit more short-handed than the Eagles (2-2, 2-1 Heart). The Statesmen earned one forfeit, but Central Methodist claimed two forfeits.

No matches took place at the first four weights as Chalimar Rodriguez (Fr., Keller, Texas, Nursing) took the forfeit at 109 pounds for a 5-0 William Penn advantage. The Eagles answered with a forfeit of their own at 123 pounds.

Finally underway at 130 pounds, Mami Selemani (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) recorded the most lopsided victory of the night, defeating Autumn Barela 10-2 for an 8-6 Statesmen lead (CMU earned one team for Barela scoring in the match).

Both sides were again open at 136 pounds and then at 143, Joylynn Wegman (Fr., Keller, Texas, Psychology and Sociology) slipped past Nevaeh Cassidy 8-7 to extend WPU’s lead to 11-7 (CMU earned another point by scoring in the match).

The 155-pound match went to CMU via forfeit to knot the score at 11-11, and then the hosts claimed their first lead of the night with a win at 170. WPU recorded a point as Salima Omari (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) scored in a 10-5 setback to make the score 15-12 in favor of CMU.

Samantha Ruano (Fr., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management) needed a bonus-point victory to lift her squad. She was able to defeat Yahiara Vargas 5-2 at 191 pounds, but unfortunately Vargas’ two points were the difference maker, allowing Central Methodist the one team point it needed to get past William Penn.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Friday to host Indian Hills CC in dual-meet action at 7 p.m.

101–No match (0-0)

109–Chalimar Rodriguez (W) won by forfeit (5-0)

116–No match (5-0)

123–Giovanna Loza (C) won by forfeit (5-5)

130–Mami Selemani (W) won by decision over Autumn Barela, 10-2 (CMU earned one point for scoring in match) (8-6)

136–No match (8-6)

143–Joylynn Wegman (W) won by decision over Nevaeh Cassidy, 8-7 (CMU earned one point for scoring in match) (11-7)

155–Andrea Montoya (C) won by forfeit (11-11)

170–Aliyah Ashby (C) won by decision over Salima Omari, 10-5 (WPU earned one point for scoring in match) (12-15)

191–Samantha Ruano (W) won by decision over Yahiara Vargas, 5-2 (CMU earned one point for scoring in match) (15-16)