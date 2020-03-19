Mahaska County Government Implements Precautions
As of noon yesterday, and until further notice, the Mahaska County Courthouse is closed to the public. Courthouse staff will remain on duty and will be available by phone or email. Some departments may be available by appointment on a case-by-case basis.
The Board of Supervisors does not take this closing lightly but is doing so out of an abundance of caution. Our decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the governor and the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as input from local stakeholders and our department heads.
Many county functions may be accessed online rather than by in-person visits to the courthouse and we encourage citizens to call or email the appropriate department for assistance.
Sheriff’s Office
Phone: (641) 673-4322 Hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
Phone: (641) 673-8403 after hours
Fax: (641) 672-1191
E-mail: sheriff@mahaskacounty.org
County Attorney
Phone: (641) 673-9819
Fax: (641) 672-1276
E-mail: attorney@mahaskacounty.org
County Treasurer
Phone Numbers
Tax: (641) 673-5482
Auto (641) 673-4618
Driver’s License: (641) 673-9521
Fax: (641) 673-2586
There is also a drop box located on the 1st floor by the Treasurer’s office for property tax and motor vehicle payments only.
Property tax and motor vehicle renewals may be paid online at: www.iowatreasurers.org
Property tax questions please email treasurer@mahaskacounty.org.
Motor Vehicle questions please email gilliland@mahaskacounty.org or powless@mahakacounty.org.
Driver’s License
You may renew your driver’s license online at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/renew. Phone 641-673-9521.
Recorder’s Office
Phone 641-673-8187.
County Auditor
Phone 641.673.7148
County Assessor
Phone: (641) 673-5805
Fax: (641) 673-2564
E-Mail: thomas@mahaskacounty.org
County Supervisors
Steve Wanders 641.660.2508
Steve Parker 641.820.0871
Mark Groenendyk 641.660.5316
County Conservation
(641) 673-9327
Clerk of Court
Phone 641-673-7786
Email Mahaska.County.Clerk@iowacourts.gov.
Fines can be paid online at www.iowacourts.gov.
There is also a drop box located on the 2nd floor by the Clerk of Court Office for any court related documents or payments.
Secondary Roads
Phone: (641) 672-2897
E-mail: engineer@mahaskacounty.org
Sanitarian
Phone (641) 672-2897
email sanitarian@mahaskacounty.org
Community Services/Mental Health
Phone 641-673-0410.
Email Heather.Gross@SCBHR.net
Forms for services are available to download from http://scbhr.org/forms/
Currently mental health crisis services are accessible via 1-844-430-8520 or 641-682-8772 or 641-6723159 which includes Mobile Crisis Team and Crisis Stabilization Unit. Mobile Crisis Team is available to all ages.
Other resources:
Foundation 2 warm line: 1-844-775-9276
National Suicide Hot Line: 1-800-273-TALK
General Assistance
Phone (641)672-2625
Email knewendorp@mahaskacounty.org
Veteran’s Services
Phone (641) 673-7727
email veteran@mahaskacounty.org
GIS Services
Phone: (641) 673-1454
email: gis@mahaskacounty.org
Mahaska County mapping services can be accessed using the County’s Beacon site: https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/?site=MahaskaCountyIA
Economic Development
Phone 563.940.3651
email flaherty@mahaskacounty.org