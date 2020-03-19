Mahaska County Government Implements Precautions

As of noon yesterday, and until further notice, the Mahaska County Courthouse is closed to the public. Courthouse staff will remain on duty and will be available by phone or email. Some departments may be available by appointment on a case-by-case basis.

The Board of Supervisors does not take this closing lightly but is doing so out of an abundance of caution. Our decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the governor and the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as input from local stakeholders and our department heads.

Many county functions may be accessed online rather than by in-person visits to the courthouse and we encourage citizens to call or email the appropriate department for assistance.

Sheriff’s Office

Phone: (641) 673-4322 Hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Phone: (641) 673-8403 after hours

Fax: (641) 672-1191

E-mail: sheriff@mahaskacounty.org

County Attorney

Phone: (641) 673-9819

Fax: (641) 672-1276

E-mail: attorney@mahaskacounty.org

County Treasurer

Phone Numbers

Tax: (641) 673-5482

Auto (641) 673-4618

Driver’s License: (641) 673-9521

Fax: (641) 673-2586

There is also a drop box located on the 1st floor by the Treasurer’s office for property tax and motor vehicle payments only.

Property tax and motor vehicle renewals may be paid online at: www.iowatreasurers.org

Property tax questions please email treasurer@mahaskacounty.org.

Motor Vehicle questions please email gilliland@mahaskacounty.org or powless@mahakacounty.org.

Driver’s License

You may renew your driver’s license online at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/renew. Phone 641-673-9521.

Recorder’s Office

Phone 641-673-8187.

County Auditor

Phone 641.673.7148

County Assessor

Phone: (641) 673-5805

Fax: (641) 673-2564

E-Mail: thomas@mahaskacounty.org

County Supervisors

Steve Wanders 641.660.2508

Steve Parker 641.820.0871

Mark Groenendyk 641.660.5316

County Conservation

(641) 673-9327

Clerk of Court

Phone 641-673-7786

Email Mahaska.County.Clerk@iowacourts.gov.

Fines can be paid online at www.iowacourts.gov.

There is also a drop box located on the 2nd floor by the Clerk of Court Office for any court related documents or payments.

Secondary Roads

Phone: (641) 672-2897

E-mail: engineer@mahaskacounty.org

Sanitarian

Phone (641) 672-2897

email sanitarian@mahaskacounty.org

Community Services/Mental Health

Phone 641-673-0410.

Email Heather.Gross@SCBHR.net

Forms for services are available to download from http://scbhr.org/forms/

Currently mental health crisis services are accessible via 1-844-430-8520 or 641-682-8772 or 641-6723159 which includes Mobile Crisis Team and Crisis Stabilization Unit. Mobile Crisis Team is available to all ages.

Other resources:

Foundation 2 warm line: 1-844-775-9276

National Suicide Hot Line: 1-800-273-TALK

General Assistance

Phone (641)672-2625

Email knewendorp@mahaskacounty.org

Veteran’s Services

Phone (641) 673-7727

email veteran@mahaskacounty.org

GIS Services

Phone: (641) 673-1454

email: gis@mahaskacounty.org

Mahaska County mapping services can be accessed using the County’s Beacon site: https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/?site=MahaskaCountyIA

Economic Development

Phone 563.940.3651

email flaherty@mahaskacounty.org