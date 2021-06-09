Xavior Harrelson Reward Fund

A Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

June 9th, 2021 – Montezuma Iowa – A reward fund has been established for information in the disappearance of 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. Local businesses and private citizens have donated money to the fund in the hope that a reward may produce information that leads to the resolution of this case.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen on or about May 27th, 2021 in Montezuma, Iowa. Xavior is 11 years old, 4’9″ tall, weighs 100 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have information in this case you may call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 641-623-2107.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Xavior Harrelson reward fund may contact Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.