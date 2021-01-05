Wrestling Programs to Host Indian Hills CC in Coed Clash

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen and Falcon women’s wrestling programs put on such a good show the first time around that they decided to do it again. Adding to the fun, they invited the men’s squads to join them for a one-of-a-kind event.

William Penn is set to host Indian Hills CC in the Coed Clash on Friday, January 29 at 7 p.m. in the Penn Activity Center. The event comes after WPU nipped IHCC 18-17 in the first-ever Statesmen women’s wrestling dual back on December 9. The electric atmosphere and incredibly-tight finish warranted an encore, so the coaches brainstormed how to make it even better and included their male counterparts for the second act.

The double dual will feature both the women’s and men’s teams squaring off, but not in back-to-back meets. Instead, matches will alternate with the women wrestling first and the men next and so on and so forth. For example, if the women start at 101 pounds, the men will follow with their 125-pound match. Then the women will battle at 109 pounds, followed by the men at 133 pounds.

“This is the next step in our quest to push wrestling forward and provide an experience for the fans that they have never seen before,” Head Women’s Wrestling Coach Tucker Black said. “We are excited for our rematch with Indian Hills, but even more excited for the chance to do it alongside the men’s team. It should be an electric atmosphere!”

“I am really excited for this unique event to have the opportunity to compete and share the mat with the women’s team on the same night,” Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Aron Scott said. “I believe this will be a great way to showcase, to not only our fans but all fans of wrestling, two different styles of wrestling and the talent of both of William Penn’s wrestling programs. The fans will definitely get their money’s worth!”

WPU and IHCC are both in their first year sponsoring women’s wrestling. On the men’s side, the Falcons are also in their first campaign, while the Statesmen are celebrating their 50th anniversary on the mat.