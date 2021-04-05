WPU Swept by #7 Central Methodist

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen softball team came up shy a couple times against the league leaders Saturday as it faced #7 Central Methodist in a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader.

WPU (13-13, 7-7 Heart) lost by scores of 10-0 (5 innings) and 6-2.

Unfortunately, the home squad posted very little offense in the opener as Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) (double) and Rachael Haessly (Jr., Alpine, Calif., Biology) managed the only two base knocks for the navy and gold in the opener. The Eagles (28-3, 14-2 Heart), who finished with nine hits, scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised from there.

The Statesmen offense came alive in the first inning of the nightcap, but it was not enough to lift WPU to a split.

Already down 3-0 after one half of a frame, Lexi Resa (Jr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) and Nayely Martinez (Fr., Carson, Calif.) started the inning with back-to-back singles. Resa was erased off the pads on a double play, but Martinez was then driven home on a single by Haessly. Riccardi, who reached on an error, wrapped up the scoring as she trotted back to the final base on a single from Charley Geguzis (Fr., Williamsburg, Iowa).

William Penn’s production dried up, however, while Central Methodist tacked on two more scores in the fourth and one more in the fifth. The Statesmen outhit CMU 6-5, but committed three errors, including two in the first.

The hosts moved runners to third base in the second and fifth innings, but could not bring in either player.

Starting pitcher Kelsey Lint (Fr., Brooklyn, Iowa, Elementary Education)tried to make up for WPU’s fielding miscues as she struck out a career-high 10 in the setback. Of the six runs she permitted in the nightcap, only one was earned. The freshman also walked four Saturday.

Resa headlined the offensive attack with a 2-for-4 outing.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Wednesday to face Grand View in a Heart doubleheader at 3 p.m.