WPU Runs Winning Streak to Four as it Prepares for ACUI Nationals

Waukee–The Statesmen shotgun sports team claimed a perfect sweep as it dominated the Iowa College Shotgun Shooting Conference last Saturday and Sunday.

William Penn extended its winning streak to four, finishing first in the seven-team field by hitting 1,547 out of the 1,750 total targets. Concordia (Neb.) was second at 1,517.

Competitors faced cold and wind on Saturday, beginning with the Trap discipline in which the navy and gold won with a score of 475-for-500. Mathew Brindley (Fr., Earlham, Iowa, Industrial Technology) was first with a tally of 98-for-100.

Raylee Bishop (Fr., Ankeny, Iowa, Engineering) took second at 97-for-100, winning a shoot-off for the silver. Dryden DeKoning (Fr., Newton, Iowa, Business Management) took third at 95-for-100, while Hunter Block (Jr., Eldridge, Iowa) ended fourth at 93-for-100. Lane Arrowood (Fr., Newton, Iowa, Biology) and Dominick Ver Meer (Fr., Pella, Iowa, Mechanical Engineering) rounded out WPU’s scorers at 92-for-100.

The Sporting Clays competition was next and the Statesmen again earned gold at 355-for-500, headlined by having the top three placers. Ver Meer was first at 75-for-100, while Noah Seelye (Fr., Pella, Iowa, Mechanical Engineering) and Arrowood posted the next two highest scores at 72-for-100.

Christopher Berkshire-Lewis (Jr., Kansas City, Mo., Business Management), at 69-for-100, and Dryden DeKoning, at 67-for-100, scored for William Penn as well.

The weather improved Sunday and WPU continued its strong performances.

The Statesmen won the Skeet title at 491-for-500 with Ver Meer connecting on all 100 of his attempts. He was tied for first, but won the shoot-off for the official crown. Seelye was next at 99-for-100, while Brindley placed third for his squad at 98-for-100.

De Koning and Berkshire-Lewis each recorded 97-for-100 showings, while the trio of Holly Boeke (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa), Kade Dunkin (Fr., Hamilton, Iowa), and Breale McFarland (So., Rio Rancho, N.M., Education) all managed personal bests.

The Super Sporting event concluded the weekend’s festivities and the navy and gold again topped the leaderboard at 226-for-250. Berkshire-Lewis and Seelye were at 47-for-50 with Seelye claiming the shoot-off win.

The quintet of Block, De Koning, Bishop, Brindley, and Ashley Hunter (Fr., Indianola, Iowa) all finished at 44-for-50.

In addition to the team crowns, the Statesmen won the Male High Overall Athlete honor with Ver Meer and the Female High Overall Athlete award with Bishop.

“This was a great test for our athletes to see what they need to work on and what they can do as a team prior to ACUI Nationals,” Head Coach Steve Heaton said. “This was a great TEAM win by our Statesmen!”

Next Up: William Penn ends its year by traveling to Kerrville, Texas and San Antonio, Texas from March 19-26 to compete in the ACUI National Championship.