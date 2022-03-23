WPU Moves to Sixth in Fifth Poll

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with some highs and some lows, but is still near the top of the national rankings as the NAIA released its fifth top-15 poll Wednesday.

William Penn (22-6, 14-4 Heart) fell three rungs from the last rating to #6 with 149 points. The Statesmen have defeated five teams in this week’s top 15, along with three more victories over programs in the receiving votes section.

William Penn is one of six Heart of America Athletic Conference programs in the poll with Grand View at #1. Park is #9, while Missouri Baptist is #13 and Mount Mercy is #15. Missouri Valley is in the receiving votes group, unofficially 18th.

GVU is just barely first in the NAIA with 184 points and seven first-place votes. Vanguard (Calif.) is only one point behind the Vikings with 183 points and the final four first-place nods. Ottawa (Ariz.) is third, while Indiana Tech and Menlo (Calif.) conclude the top five.

William Penn opens postseason play next Wednesday, hosting either Park or Missouri Valley in the Heart Championship Semifinals at 7 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Volleyball Rating #5 – March 23, 2022

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Grand View (7)

2. Vanguard (Calif.) (4)

3. Ottawa (Ariz.)

4. Indiana Tech

5. Menlo (Calif.)

6. William Penn

7. Jamestown (N.D.)

8. Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)

9. Park (Mo.)

10. Lourdes (Ohio)

11. The Master’s (Calif.)

12. Saint Xavier (Ill.)

13. Missouri Baptist

14. Georgetown (Ky.)

15. Mount Mercy

Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 55, Siena Heights (Mich.) 38, Missouri Valley 32, Webber International (Fla.) 29, Judson (Ill.) 21, Campbellsville (Ky.) 12, Goshen (Ind.) 5, Westcliff (Calif.) 3.