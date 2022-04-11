WPU Falls Twice to Valor

Oskaloosa–The William Penn softball team unfortunately did not match up well with Evangel Sunday as it was swept in a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Statesmen (13-15, 6-8 Heart) fell by scores of 10-0 and 9-0 (6 innings).

The hosts were stymied in the opener, being outhit 10-1, while committing three errors (one for EU). Abby Wilson (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) had the lone base knock, doing so as the leadoff batter in the first inning.

Evangel pounced right away with five runs in the first frame, while adding two more in the fourth, before closing out its scoring with a three-spot in the seventh.

The nightcap was much of the same with the navy and gold losing the hits battle 11-4. Lexi Resa (Sr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) moved into scoring position in the first frame, but was stranded there. Resa paced the offense with a single and a walk.

Then, trailing 6-0 in the fourth, WPU loaded the base pads, but again failed to bring anyone around. Brianna Talamantes (Fr., San Pedro, Calif., Business Management) provided the big hit of the inning, and for that matter the game, with a double.

Conversely, the Valor (15-11-1, 10-6 Heart) scored once in the second, five times in the third, once in the fifth, and twice more in the sixth to complete the sweep.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Monday as it hosts Peru State in another Heart twinbill at 4 p.m.