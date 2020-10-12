WPU Fail in Upset Bid of Evangel

Springfield, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s soccer team was flying high after its first league win of the year, but was not able to parlay that success into an upset Saturday, falling 1-0 to Evangel in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.

William Penn (2-6, 1-5 Heart) was outshot 24-9 and gave up an early goal in the 13th minute of action, but stiffened and kept the host Crusaders (5-2, 3-2 Heart) off the scoreboard the remainder of the contest.

With less than eight minutes to go in regulation and the visitors still down just one score, the objective became much more difficult as Kathy Niles (Jr., Pahrump, Nev., Exercise Science) was sent off the pitch with a red card, putting her team a woman down the rest of the way.

Taylor Witthauer (Fr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) did earn a corner kick inside of three minutes left, but nothing came of the opportunity and the Statesmen could not make up the difference.

Witthauer provided the best offense with five shots, including two on goal, while Iris Navarro (So., Ontario, Calif., Biology) contributed two attempts (one on goal). Kaitlin Falaney (So., Ottawa, Ill., Sports Management) added one more shot on goal Saturday.

Katja Bierman (Fr., Colorado Springs, Colo., Digital Communication) did her best to keep the navy and gold in the game, posting a season-high 12 saves.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Lamoni next Saturday to face Graceland in Heart play at 5 p.m.