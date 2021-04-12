WPU Continues Outdoor Season at GVU Invite

Des Moines–The Statesmen men’s track and field team produced several impressive marks as it competed at the Grand View Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla., Sociology) remained perfect during the outdoor season, taking another 110-meter hurdles crown with a time of 14.76 seconds.

The 4×100-meter relay team also took home gold, winning in 42.49 seconds.

Five silvers were garnered by the navy and gold, including sprinters Joel Brown (Jr., Columbus, Ga., Engineering Technology) (10.75) and Jaelen Love (Jr., Crown Point, Ind., Secondary Education) (21.96) doing so in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, respectively.

Vernon Trozzi (So., Hesperia, Calif., Exercise Science) topped WPU’s distance crew with a runner-up finish in the 5,000-meter run (16:38.50), while Jackson Coates (So., Aldie, Va., Engineering Technology) was second in the triple jump at 46-1.25. Coates was also ninth in the long jump (20-2.25).

Finally, the 4×800-meter relay group earned a runner-up placement in a time of 8:39.58.

Mofiyinfoluwa Alade (Sr., Hoffman Estates, Ill., Exercise Science) guided a trio of Statesmen at bronze status as he competed in the decathlon for the first time in his collegiate career. The senior placed first in three of the 10 events, scoring big points in those disciplines en route to a third-place finish of 5,043 total points. He was first in the 100 (11.71 for 709 points), in the high jump (6-2.75 for 714 points), and in the long jump (21-6.75 for 713 points). Alade was also second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.95 seconds (738 points).

Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) was right behind Love in the 200, taking third in 22.01, while Justin Moeller (So., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) followed Coates in the triple (21-9). Moeller was a double bronze winner, earning the spot in the triple jump at 42-11.

Ethan Harrington (So., Melcher, Iowa, Industrial Technology) placed fourth in the high jump (5-5), while Jonah Heckenberg (Fr., Stockport, Iowa, Business Management) headlined a long list of top-10 1,500-meter run finishes by finishing fifth in 4:23.62. Ruben Perez-Rodriguez (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Business Management) was next in sixth (4:24.89), while Axel Arzate-Vazquez (So., Wray, Colo., Sports Management) was seventh (4:28.32) and William De Jesus (So., Homestead, Fla., Biology) was ninth (4:33.02).

Isaac Knockel (Fr., New Sharon, Iowa, Pre-Professional Biology) gave the navy and gold a second top-10 placer in the 5,000 as he took sixth (16:56.29). Jesse Birlson (Jr., Fairfield, Iowa, Sports Management) was also sixth in the javelin (129-10).

Sprinter Jaylon Lenord (So., Houston, Texas) tallied two high placings, ending up ninth in the 200 (22.83) and 11th in the 100 (11.24).

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Friday (April 16) to host the William Penn Invitational.