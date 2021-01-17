WPU Begins Indoor Season with Six Crowns

Lamoni–The Statesmen men’s track and field team’s return to action was a successful one as it competed at the Graceland Winter Series #1 Saturday.

William Penn, which had its 2020 outdoor campaign cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was competing for the first time in nearly a full year.

The navy and gold had six individuals in the top 10 of the 55-meter dash, won gold, silver, and bronze in the 200-meter dash, and tallied five in top nine in the one-mile run.

Mofiyinfoluwa Alade (Sr., Hoffman Estates, Ill.) and Jackson Coates (So., Aldie, Va.) each topped a pair of competitions, while Joel Brown (Jr., Columbus, Ga.) and Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y.) were both one-time winners.

Alade defeated all participants in the 55-meter hurdles (8.24 seconds) and the high jump (6-4.75), while Coates took the horizontal jumps with a long jump of 21-7.25 and a triple jump of 44-8. The sophomore also placed fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.55 seconds.

Brown won the 55 in 6.53 (won by just 0.005 seconds), while also being third in the 200 (23.14). Kingston headlined the 200 crew in 22.81 and was fifth in the 55 in 6.63.

Jasper Stottlemyer (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) was William Penn’s best thrower as he posted runner-up finishes in the shot put (47-7.75) and weight throw (44-11).

Justin Moeller (So., Keota, Iowa) notched top-five placings in two jumps (3rd, triple, 42-4.25; 5th, long, 20-0.5), while Vernon Trozzi (So., Hesperia, Calif., Exercise Science) was the Statesmen’s top distance runner. The sophomore ended up third in the 3,000-meter run (9:51.10) and fourth in the one-mile run (4:58.35).

Ruben Perez-Rodriguez (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Business Management) followed Trozzi, taking fifth in the mile (4:59.95) and sixth in the 3,000 (10:06.49), while Jonah Heckenberg (Fr., Stockport, Iowa, Business Management) was also in the mix, finishing sixth in the mile (5:00.24) and seventh in the 3,000 (10:13.51).

Josh Ogden (Sr., Sarasota, Fla.) went home with a silver in the 200 (23.07), while the 400 bronze was won by Percy Burton (Sr., Baltimore, Md., Sports Management) (55.41). Landon Hansen (Jr., Newton, Iowa) collected a fourth-place finish in the shot put (42-9).

“Our athletes did a great job today,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “I was so impressed in their efforts today. I cannot imagine a better outcome after almost a whole year of not competing. I owe a huge shout-out to all my assistant coaches for having us ready to compete at such a high level today.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Maryville, Mo. next Saturday to compete in the NAIA Meet.