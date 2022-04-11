WPU Again 27th in Fifth Rating

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s golf team continues to sit just outside the top 25 as the NAIA released its fifth ranking Friday.

The Statesmen, who remain at #27 with 83 points, are joined by Central Methodist (#38) as ranked representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

WPU’s win at the Navy and Gold Classic does not count in this week’s ranking, but the Statesmen, who have not finished outside of the top three in an event this season, will have a chance to prove their championship mettle next week at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The SMB Classic is hosted by #1 Oklahoma City, a program that has 527 points and 16 first-place votes in this week’s poll. Keiser (Fla.) is second with 514 points and the final two top votes. British Columbia, Dalton State (Ga.) and SCAD Savanah (Ga.) round out the top five.

Following the SMB Classic, WPU will travel to Raymore, Mo. on April 25-26 to compete in the Heart Championship at the Golf Club at Creekmoor.