William Penn University Celebrates 150th Commencement in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa — William Penn University marked a milestone on Saturday, May 11, 2025, as it hosted its 150th annual commencement ceremony. The event, held in the university’s sports complex, drew a standing-room-only crowd, with more than 2,500 in attendance to honor the graduating class of 2025.

A total of 353 students received degrees this year, with 315 of them walking across the stage during the ceremony. The graduates represented a diverse and global student body, hailing from 35 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and over two dozen foreign countries.

The ceremony included a tribute to the university’s long history, which began in 1873 with its first graduate, Linda Dorland, a pioneering woman in higher education. William Penn’s heritage as a Quaker-founded institution emphasizing inclusiveness, respect, and community values was a recurring theme throughout the program.

Graduates were conferred bachelor’s degrees, as well as Master of Organizational Leadership and Master of Sport Management degrees. Students with outstanding academic achievements were recognized with Latin honors, including cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude distinctions.

This year’s commencement speaker, Dr. Dorothy “Dodd” Finnegan, an alumna from the class of 1969, delivered a reflective and inspiring address. Finnegan, who has had a long academic career that spanned multiple countries, returned to campus earlier this spring to meet with students before delivering her speech. She emphasized themes of resilience, lifelong learning, and adapting to rapid changes in society, technology, and global challenges.

The ceremony also included the university’s traditional Blue and Gold Ribbon Ceremony on the Penn Hall lawn, a photo opportunity with families, and the singing of the alma mater led by university singers.