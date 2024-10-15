William Penn Unable to Score in Loss to Park on Senior Day

Oskaloosa—The Statesmen men’s soccer team were unable to find the back of the net in a tight 1-0 loss against Park in a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup Saturday.

Despite not scoring, #8 William Penn (12-2-1, 6-2 Heart) led the offensive effort over Park (7-2-2, 4-2-1 Heart) with a 25-10 shot surplus.

Unfortunately, the Pirates scored the match’s lone goal off a penalty kick at the 11:43 mark.

Seeking an unfound equalizer, the navy and gold added 17 shots to the scoresheet in the second period.

Miguel Menendez (So., Oviedo, Spain, Wellness and Recreation) led the home team’s shot tally with four attempts. Alessandro Bedei ( Grad., Cesena, Italy, Master’s of Sport Management), Hugo Cornish (So., Sydney, Australia, Business Management), Matias Meijede (Grad., Brunete, Spain, Master’s of Organizational Leadership), Connor O’Reilly (Sr., Letterkenny, Ireland, General Accounting), John-Joe Mullane (Jr., Kent, England, Sport Management) each recorded one attempt as well.

“First thing, credit to Park, they did what they needed to do to win the game,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “We underperformed today. We need to figure out our problems quickly to avoid another season that fizzles away.”

Next Up: William Penn plays Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo., next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Heart action.