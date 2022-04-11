William Penn Splits Pair of 8-2 Decisions Against Missouri Valley

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen softball team played in near perfect conditions, but unfortunately could not match Mother Nature as it split a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader with Missouri Valley Saturday.

WPU (13-13, 6-6 Heart) won the opener 8-2, but dropped the nightcap 8-2.

The hosts, who outhit the Vikings 13-6 in the first contest, fell behind 2-0 after top of the first. The hosts continued to trail by that same margin until the third frame, but took the lead for good with a three spot in the bottom half.

Abby Wilson (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) started the rally with a one-out double, and after Lexi Resa (Sr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) walked, Wilson scored on a double by Valeria Quiroga (Jr., Brownsville, Texas, Sociology). Resa was brought around by a one-bagger from Brianna Talamantes (Fr., San Pedro, Calif., Business Management), while Charley Geguzis (So., Williamsburg, Iowa) followed two batters later with a single up the middle to plate Quiroga.

Quiroga drove in Wilson and Resa on a long fourth-inning single as well, while a pinch-hit single by Sarah Gallivan (Jr., Round Lake, Ill., Secondary Education) brought in pinch-runner Tianna Soto (Sr., Fontana, Calif.).

Nayely Martinez (So., Carson, Calif.) collected the final run-scoring hit, a single that brought in both Allyson Stewart (Jr., Delta, B.C., Nursing) and Talamantes to cap the five-run frame.

Seven Statesmen recorded hits in the victory, led by Wilson who was 3-for-4. The quartet of Quiroga, Talamantes, Geguzis, and Martinez all managed two base knocks apiece in Saturday’s opener.

Chelsey Huff (Fr., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) entered the game early as a relief pitcher and helped turn the tide. She earned the win by shutting down the Vikings (17-13, 4-12 Heart) to the tune of six scoreless innings on just three hits, while striking out five.

The teams switched roles in the second outing with the navy and gold notching the first run, but MVC answering with eight in a row.

Kiana Young (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) led off the third being hit by a pitch and was moved to third on a Huff single. Young then scored on a fielder’s choice of Stewart.

The Vikings responded in a big way and the Statesmen were forced to settle for the split. A sixth-inning double by Resa was followed by a Quiroga single. Resa scored in the next at-bat, but a come-from-behind victory to secure the sweep was not in the plans.

Huff went 2-for-2 to pace the offense (WPU lost the hits battle 14-4), while Hayle Hacker (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Nursing and Human Services) worked four solid innings as the starter, permitting just one run on four hits (one strikeout), but did not figure into the decision.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Sunday, hosting Evangel in a Heart doubleheader at 1 p.m.