William Penn Drops Pair of 2-1 Games to C-SC

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen softball team saw its winning streak snapped on Senior Day as it fell twice to Culver-Stockton in a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday.

WPU (21-17, 14-10 Heart) lost by scores of 2-1 (10 innings) and 2-1. It ends the squad’s eight-game winning streak.

The hosts put a runner in scoring position in the first, third, and fifth frames, but failed to score in any of the opportunities. The Wildcats (19-19, 13-19 Heart), however, finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth with a run, but the navy and gold answered in the bottom half.

Allyson Stewart (Jr., Delta, B.C., Nursing) reached base with a one-out bunt single and then scored two batters later on a double by Nayely Martinez (So., Carson, Calif.).

Both sides were then stymied over the next three innings, forcing the international tiebreaker to be implemented. Starting with a runner at second base in the top of the 10th, C-SC was able to get one run across. WPU attempted to respond, but after being moved to third with just one out, Abby Wilson (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) was stranded there to end the contest.

William Penn was outhit 7-5 with Wilson posting two base knocks, while Valeria Quiroga (Jr., Brownsville, Texas, Sociology) drew two walks.

Peyton Parker (Sr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management), for the most part, blew through the Wildcat lineup, but did not figure into the decision. In nine innings as the starter, she permitted just one run on six hits, while striking out two (one walk).

Adding to their momentum from the opening-game win, the visitors scored two runs in the top of the first inning of the nightcap. The Statesmen, who matched Culver-Stockton with six hits, put runners in scoring position on numerous occasions, but were denied a run until the sixth inning.

Charley Geguzis (So., Williamsburg, Iowa), who reached on an error, then came around on a pinch-hit groundout of Kiana Young (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science).

Still down 2-1 entering their final at-bats in the seventh, the Statesmen looked poised to at least tally the equalizer. Lexi Resa (Sr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) got on via error and Quiroga singled her to second. A fielder’s choice loaded the pads with one out, but WPU was forced out at home for the second out. Martinez was then robbed of a winning base knock as her drive into center field was snagged.

Quiroga finished with two hits, while Geguzis had one and was walked once as well.

Chelsey Huff (Fr., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) took over in the pitching circle in the second inning and was nearly untouchable, permitting only three hits in six innings of scoreless ball. The freshman tallied three strikeouts with one walk.

“We got away from playing William Penn softball today,” Head Coach Mike Christner said. “You have to show up every game and we did not do that today. Culver-Stockton played well and made some plays to win the games.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Tuesday to face Grand View in a Heart doubleheader at 3 p.m.