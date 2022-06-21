Warriors Sweet Indians

by Jay Harms

The #5 ranked Norwalk Warriors swept the Oskaloosa Indians in softball action Monday winning the first game 12-2 in 6 innings and then winning the nightcap 5-2. Norwalk’s overall record is now 19-4 and the Warriors presently sit in first place in the Little Hawkeye Conference with a 14-1 record. The Indians fall to 8-14 on the season and 5-9 in conference play.

Game 1:
Norwalk’s leadoff batter Natalie Hulbert led off the game with a solo homerun off the left field foul pole and the Warriors never looked back as they plated 5 runs in the first inning on 5 hits. The Warriors would score 7 more runs on the night on 8 more hits. The Indians defense also helped Norwalk out by not making plays as they gave Norwalk 6 unearned runs in game 1. Freshman Karly Grubb got the start on the mound and threw a nice game for the Indians by pitching all 6 innings. She gave up 12 runs on 13 hits. She walked 2 Norwalk batters and did not strike any batters out. Her record falls to 0-2 on the season. Maleah Walker led the Indians at the plate by going 2-3 with 2 runs scored. She also stole 3 bases. Aubrey had the only other hit for the Indians as she went 1-2 with 1 rbi. Olivia Gordon also had 1 rbi in game 1.

Game 2:
The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead after 1 inning in game 2 as Maleah led off with a single, stole 2nd and was sacrificed to 3rd. Olivia Gordon would drive her home with a single to left field to put the Indians on top 1-0. Norwalk would come back to take the lead in the top of the 2nd as they scored 2 runs on 2 hits. The Indians came right back in the bottom of the 2nd to cut the deficit to 3-2 as Addie McKain drove a single up the middle to score courtesy runner Vivian Bolibaugh from 2nd base. However once again, Indian mistakes in the field contributed in giving Norwalk 2 unearned runs in the game which made the final score 5-2. Shannon Van Rheenen was on the mound for the Indians and she pitched very well in the loss. She pitched 7 innings, giving up 5 runs on 6 hits. She walked 2 Norwalk batters and struckout 5. The loss drops her record to 3-8 on the year.
Hitters in Game 2:
Olivia Gordon 1-3, 1 rbi
Addie McKain 1-3, 1 rbi
Maleah Walker 1-3, 1 run scored
Presley Blommers 1-3
Lucy Roach 1-3
Lydia Van Veldhuizen 1-3
Shannon Van Rheenen 1-3
Vivian Bolibaugh 1 run scored

The Indians are at Jay Harms Field on Wednesday for a JV2/JV1/V matchup with Pella. First pitch at 4:00.

