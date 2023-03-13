WARRIORS EARN NO. 6 SEED, FIRST ROUND BYE

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Basketball squad received the No. 6 seed in the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Basketball National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS, announced via the NJCAA Selection Show Sunday night. Action gets underway Tuesday, March 21 from the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Indian Hills receives a first-round bye in the tournament and will open up play Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM, the final game of the second round. The Warriors will play the winner of No. 11 seeded Ranger College (TX) and No. 22 seeded Seminole State College (OK) who are set to play at 12:00 PM Tuesday afternoon.

2023 NJCAA DI MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET

2023 marks the Warriors’ 18th all-time appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament, tied for the seventh most appearances all-time. Since the tournament began seeding teams in 2013, the Warriors have now earned a top-six seed five times, but 2023 marks the first No. 6 seed in program history for the Warriors.

Indian Hills enters the tournament with a record of 27-4 after claiming the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular season championship and finishing as runners-up in the NJCAA Region XI Championship.

John A. Logan College (IL) received the top overall seed in the tournament with a 29-2 record on the year. One of the two losses for the Volunteers came against Indian Hills as the Warriors took a 71-69 contest on November 9 in Carterville, IL.

The bracket features five teams with a total of eight games that the Warriors played against in the 2022-23 season – No. 1 John A. Logan, No. 4 Moberly Area Community College (MO), No. 7 Northwest Florida State College, No. 13 Dodge City Community College (KS), and No. 14 Southeastern Community College. Indian Hills posted a 6-2 overall record in those matchups.

The Warriors have now earned seven postseason berths under head coach Hank Plona. The Warriors are 27-18 all-time at the NJCAA National Tournament, including three consecutive national titles from 1997-99.